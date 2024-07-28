Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Shares Sold by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL decreased its stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 64,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 165 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Prologis were worth $8,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Prologis by 0.8% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,340,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $695,423,000 after buying an additional 43,538 shares during the period. Capital International Inc. CA raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 33,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,405,000 after purchasing an additional 6,624 shares in the last quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Prologis by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC now owns 140,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Prologis by 13.2% during the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covington Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Prologis by 18.8% during the first quarter. Covington Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 47,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,142,000 after purchasing an additional 7,463 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Prologis from $137.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Prologis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Prologis from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Prologis in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Prologis from $135.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Prologis has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.67.

Prologis stock traded up $2.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $122.68. 3,374,108 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,615,018. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.92. Prologis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $96.64 and a twelve month high of $137.52. The firm has a market cap of $113.58 billion, a PE ratio of 35.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.10.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.41). The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 36.37% and a return on equity of 4.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.83 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th were issued a dividend of $0.96 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 17th. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 112.28%.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

