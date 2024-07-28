Prom (PROM) Price Reaches $6.94 on Top Exchanges

Prom (PROM) traded down 2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 28th. Prom has a market capitalization of $126.62 million and $1.11 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Prom token can currently be bought for approximately $6.94 or 0.00010231 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Prom has traded down 2.8% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Prom alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.54 or 0.00009645 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00008751 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67,986.43 or 1.00251212 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00000939 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.64 or 0.00011266 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00006807 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0304 or 0.00000045 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.94 or 0.00072161 BTC.

Prom Profile

Prom (CRYPTO:PROM) is a token. Its launch date was May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. Prom’s official website is prom.io. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Prom’s official message board is prom-io.medium.com.

Prom Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 18,250,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 6.91364424 USD and is down -2.34 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 70 active market(s) with $1,124,065.51 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Prom should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Prom using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Prom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Prom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.