Purpose High Interest Savings Fund (TSE:PSA) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.21 Per Share

Purpose High Interest Savings Fund (TSE:PSA – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, July 29th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.2113 per share on Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $2.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 29th. This is a positive change from Purpose High Interest Savings Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18.

Purpose High Interest Savings Fund Price Performance

TSE PSA opened at 50.21 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of 50.11. Purpose High Interest Savings Fund has a 12-month low of 50.00 and a 12-month high of 50.24.

About Purpose High Interest Savings Fund

