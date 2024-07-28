Purpose High Interest Savings Fund (TSE:PSA) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.21 Per Share

Purpose High Interest Savings Fund (TSE:PSA – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, July 29th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.2113 per share on Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $2.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 29th. This is a positive change from Purpose High Interest Savings Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18.
Purpose High Interest Savings Fund Price Performance
TSE PSA opened at 50.21 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of 50.11. Purpose High Interest Savings Fund has a 12-month low of 50.00 and a 12-month high of 50.24.
About Purpose High Interest Savings Fund
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Purpose High Interest Savings Fund
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- Why Call Options Volume for These 2 Stocks Spiked Together
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/22 – 7/26
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- 3M Surprises and Rebound Accelerates: It Isn’t Too Late To Get In
Receive News & Ratings for Purpose High Interest Savings Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Purpose High Interest Savings Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.