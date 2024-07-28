Q2 2024 Earnings Estimate for Northland Power Inc. (TSE:NPI) Issued By Cormark

Northland Power Inc. (TSE:NPI – Free Report) – Research analysts at Cormark issued their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Northland Power in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 23rd. Cormark analyst N. Boychuk expects that the solar energy provider will earn $0.05 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Northland Power’s current full-year earnings is $1.30 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Northland Power’s FY2024 earnings at $0.65 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.68 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Northland Power from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. National Bankshares raised their target price on Northland Power from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Northland Power from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Desjardins upped their target price on shares of Northland Power from C$27.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Northland Power from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from C$32.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$31.50.

Northland Power Stock Performance

NPI opened at C$23.19 on Friday. Northland Power has a 52-week low of C$19.36 and a 52-week high of C$26.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.02, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$23.80 and a 200-day moving average of C$23.26. The company has a market cap of C$5.95 billion, a PE ratio of -33.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.44.

Northland Power (TSE:NPI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The solar energy provider reported C$0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.55 by C($0.26). Northland Power had a negative return on equity of 1.15% and a negative net margin of 7.16%. The business had revenue of C$754.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$684.27 million.

Northland Power Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.17%. Northland Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently -171.43%.

About Northland Power

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in Canada, Netherlands, Germany, Spain, Colombia, and internationally. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind and solar, as well as natural gas for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

