Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Allegiant Travel Lowered by Zacks Research (NASDAQ:ALGT)

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Allegiant Travel in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, July 25th. Zacks Research analyst M. Basu now expects that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $0.73 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.81. The consensus estimate for Allegiant Travel’s current full-year earnings is $3.19 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Allegiant Travel’s Q1 2025 earnings at $1.51 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $9.45 EPS.

Get Allegiant Travel alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Allegiant Travel from $60.00 to $39.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Barclays decreased their price target on Allegiant Travel from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $95.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.13.

Allegiant Travel Stock Up 3.7 %

Shares of Allegiant Travel stock opened at $52.91 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Allegiant Travel has a twelve month low of $43.91 and a twelve month high of $128.27. The stock has a market cap of $964.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.66.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The transportation company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.06. Allegiant Travel had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 0.50%. The firm had revenue of $656.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $645.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.04 earnings per share. Allegiant Travel’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Allegiant Travel Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. Allegiant Travel’s payout ratio is currently 75.95%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Robert Paul Wilson III sold 4,600 shares of Allegiant Travel stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $248,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,698 shares in the company, valued at $4,087,692. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Robert Paul Wilson III sold 4,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $248,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,698 shares in the company, valued at $4,087,692. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 19,687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.68, for a total transaction of $1,056,798.16. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 64,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,479,108.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,037 shares of company stock worth $1,395,948. 17.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Allegiant Travel

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allegiant Travel during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 275.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,268 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allegiant Travel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allegiant Travel during the first quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Finally, Commerce Bank acquired a new stake in Allegiant Travel in the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000. 85.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Allegiant Travel Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 1, 2024, it operated a fleet of 126 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Allegiant Travel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegiant Travel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.