Q3 2024 Earnings Estimate for Alphabet Inc. Issued By William Blair (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) – Equities researchers at William Blair cut their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Alphabet in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 23rd. William Blair analyst R. Schackart now expects that the information services provider will post earnings of $1.85 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.96. The consensus estimate for Alphabet’s current full-year earnings is $7.64 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Alphabet’s Q4 2024 earnings at $2.01 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $7.63 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $8.37 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on GOOG. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Wolfe Research upgraded Alphabet to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Alphabet from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Alphabet from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on Alphabet from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.86.

Alphabet Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $168.68 on Friday. Alphabet has a 12-month low of $121.46 and a 12-month high of $193.31. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $180.57 and its 200-day moving average is $161.91.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.49% and a net margin of 26.70%. The firm had revenue of $84.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Trading of Alphabet

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. 27.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.67, for a total value of $113,668.94. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,880,764.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.74, for a total transaction of $4,201,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,227,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $415,941,874.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.67, for a total value of $113,668.94. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,880,764.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 144,888 shares of company stock valued at $25,699,259 in the last ninety days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. Alphabet’s payout ratio is presently 12.27%.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

