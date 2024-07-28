Qtum Trading 2.4% Lower Over Last Week (QTUM)

Qtum (QTUM) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 28th. During the last week, Qtum has traded down 2.4% against the US dollar. One Qtum coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.66 or 0.00003929 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Qtum has a total market cap of $279.73 million and $47.26 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Qtum alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,269.64 or 0.04833414 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000604 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.35 or 0.00040429 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00008069 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.55 or 0.00011165 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.51 or 0.00014059 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.27 or 0.00009273 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0903 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00001841 BTC.

About Qtum

Qtum (CRYPTO:QTUM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 105,251,311 coins. The official website for Qtum is qtum.org. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Qtum

According to CryptoCompare, “QTUM is a blockchain platform that combines Bitcoin and Ethereum elements to provide a secure and decentralized environment for building and running smart contracts and dapps. Its hybrid consensus mechanism combines proof-of-work (PoW) and proof-of-stake (PoS) to achieve security and scalability. The platform uses familiar programming languages such as Solidity and C++ to make it easier for developers to build and deploy smart contracts and dapps. QTUM was created by a team led by Patrick Dai and is primarily used for building and running smart contracts and dapps, with the QTUM token used for payments, incentivizing network participants, and governance decisions.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qtum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Qtum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Qtum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Qtum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.