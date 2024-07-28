Quadrature Capital Ltd Acquires 37,652 Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Free Report) by 994.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 41,437 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 37,652 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $2,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KNX. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 908.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,181,899 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $241,086,000 after acquiring an additional 3,767,408 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,232,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,715,804 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $906,016,000 after purchasing an additional 2,137,296 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 225.2% in the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 865,235 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $49,881,000 after purchasing an additional 599,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 4,385.6% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 391,371 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $22,563,000 after purchasing an additional 382,646 shares during the last quarter. 88.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Knight-Swift Transportation Stock Down 1.5 %

Knight-Swift Transportation stock traded down $0.80 on Friday, hitting $51.25. 2,654,296 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,081,189. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.08. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.55 and a 1 year high of $60.99.

Knight-Swift Transportation Announces Dividend

Knight-Swift Transportation ( NYSE:KNX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.03). Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 0.88% and a return on equity of 1.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is presently 95.52%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KNX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a report on Friday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Stephens cut their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. TD Cowen raised their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $62.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Knight-Swift Transportation presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.79.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportation services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

