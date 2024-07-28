Quadrature Capital Ltd Acquires 7,440 Shares of Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY)

Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY – Free Report) by 36.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,090 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,440 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd owned approximately 0.16% of Chuy’s worth $947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AJOVista LLC bought a new position in Chuy’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Chuy’s by 70.2% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,658 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Chuy’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $162,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Chuy’s by 106.8% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 5,193 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 2,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norden Group LLC bought a new stake in Chuy’s in the 1st quarter valued at $239,000. 99.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chuy's alerts:

Chuy’s Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of CHUY stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $36.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 504,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 492,326. The company has a market cap of $636.82 million, a PE ratio of 21.87 and a beta of 1.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.25 and a 200-day moving average of $30.76. Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.52 and a 52 week high of $42.89.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Chuy’s ( NASDAQ:CHUY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The restaurant operator reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $110.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.67 million. Chuy’s had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 6.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut Chuy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Chuy’s from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Chuy’s from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.50 price target (up previously from $36.00) on shares of Chuy’s in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Chuy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.71.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CHUY

About Chuy’s

(Free Report)

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in the United States. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Chuy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chuy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.