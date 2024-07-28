Quadrature Capital Ltd Acquires New Shares in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 14,646 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,656,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Five Below during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Five Below during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Five Below during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Five Below during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Five Below during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000.

Get Five Below alerts:

Five Below Stock Performance

FIVE stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $71.97. 2,158,737 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,486,955. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $110.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.36. The stock has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.19. Five Below, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.02 and a fifty-two week high of $216.18.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Five Below ( NASDAQ:FIVE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.02). Five Below had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 19.82%. The firm had revenue of $811.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $834.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FIVE shares. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Five Below from $165.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Five Below from $163.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Barclays cut Five Below from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $176.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on Five Below from $155.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their target price on Five Below from $190.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.89.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Five Below

About Five Below

(Free Report)

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.