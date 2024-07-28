Quadrature Capital Ltd Boosts Stock Position in Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT)

Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its stake in shares of Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,833 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,606 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd owned approximately 0.07% of Ingevity worth $1,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NGVT. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Ingevity during the 4th quarter worth $2,530,000. Patten & Patten Inc. TN grew its stake in Ingevity by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 158,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,499,000 after buying an additional 9,848 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Ingevity during the 4th quarter worth $798,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Ingevity during the 4th quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Ingevity by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 19,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. 91.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NGVT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Loop Capital increased their price target on Ingevity from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Ingevity from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Ingevity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $52.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Ingevity from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Ingevity from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.17.

NGVT traded up $0.36 on Friday, hitting $46.20. 129,256 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 187,629. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.54 and its 200-day moving average is $46.35. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of -14.86 and a beta of 1.66. Ingevity Co. has a 12 month low of $36.66 and a 12 month high of $66.18.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $340.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.15 million. Ingevity had a positive return on equity of 18.65% and a negative net margin of 6.84%. The company’s revenue was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Ingevity Co. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells activated carbon products, derivative specialty chemicals, and engineered polymers in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. It operates through three segments: Performance Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Advanced Polymer Technologies.

