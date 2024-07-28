Quadrature Capital Ltd Cuts Stock Holdings in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

Quadrature Capital Ltd reduced its position in shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 86.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 121,404 shares of the company’s stock after selling 759,706 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Kenvue were worth $2,602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in shares of Kenvue by 86.1% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 57,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 26,700 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Kenvue by 60.4% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 745,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,041,000 after acquiring an additional 280,591 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kenvue by 93,834.8% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 43,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,000 after buying an additional 43,164 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Kenvue by 35.3% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 277,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,976,000 after buying an additional 72,435 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Kenvue by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,598,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,417,000 after buying an additional 40,995 shares during the period. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kenvue Stock Up 2.4 %

NYSE:KVUE traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.69. The company had a trading volume of 11,484,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,902,116. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.96, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.54. Kenvue Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.67 and a 12-month high of $25.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Kenvue Increases Dividend

Kenvue ( NYSE:KVUE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.03. Kenvue had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 9.63%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be paid a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. This is a boost from Kenvue’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.39%. Kenvue’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 102.56%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on KVUE. Citigroup lowered their price target on Kenvue from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Kenvue from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. HSBC raised their price target on Kenvue from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. William Blair began coverage on Kenvue in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Kenvue in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.45.

About Kenvue

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

