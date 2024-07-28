Quadrature Capital Ltd Has $1.05 Million Stock Holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)

Quadrature Capital Ltd lowered its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Free Report) by 10.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,502 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty were worth $1,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 136.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 195.8% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Rexford Industrial Realty in the 4th quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 5,510.9% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 3,031 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on REXR. StockNews.com raised Rexford Industrial Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a report on Monday, April 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.30.

In related news, CEO Howard Schwimmer sold 30,358 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.86, for a total value of $1,483,291.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 50,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,475,882.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Rexford Industrial Realty stock traded up $0.88 on Friday, reaching $49.05. 1,097,416 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,806,579. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market cap of $10.77 billion, a PE ratio of 45.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.82 and its 200-day moving average is $48.45. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a one year low of $41.56 and a one year high of $58.02.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.21). Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 30.71% and a return on equity of 3.31%. The business had revenue of $237.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.4175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. This is a boost from Rexford Industrial Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 153.21%.

Rexford Industrial creates value by investing in, operating and redeveloping industrial properties throughout infill Southern California, the world's fourth largest industrial market and consistently the highest-demand with lowest-supply major market in the nation. The Company's highly differentiated strategy enables internal and external growth opportunities through its proprietary value creation and asset management capabilities.

