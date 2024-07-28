Quadrature Capital Ltd Has $920,000 Holdings in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

Quadrature Capital Ltd lessened its stake in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Free Report) by 18.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,589 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 818 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 53.6% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 149 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Sachetta LLC bought a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel lifted its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 736.8% in the fourth quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 318 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Curtiss-Wright alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $284.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $252.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $310.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $246.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Curtiss-Wright presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $304.50.

Curtiss-Wright Price Performance

Shares of Curtiss-Wright stock traded up $1.54 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $280.32. 158,346 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 219,826. The stock has a market cap of $10.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.87 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $276.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $255.55. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 12 month low of $188.71 and a 12 month high of $288.44.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The aerospace company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $713.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $664.01 million. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 16.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 10.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Curtiss-Wright Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 17th. This is an increase from Curtiss-Wright’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.65%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO Kevin Rayment sold 8,415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.67, for a total value of $2,370,253.05. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 19,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,609,176.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, COO Kevin Rayment sold 8,415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.67, for a total value of $2,370,253.05. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 19,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,609,176.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director S Marce Fuller sold 5,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.04, for a total transaction of $1,489,512.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,242,400.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 120 shares of company stock worth $27,914 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Curtiss-Wright Profile

(Free Report)

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to aerospace and defense, commercial power, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Curtiss-Wright Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curtiss-Wright and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.