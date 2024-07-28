Quadrature Capital Ltd Has $939,000 Holdings in First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG)

Quadrature Capital Ltd decreased its position in First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG – Free Report) (TSE:FR) by 48.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 160,500 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 151,700 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd owned 0.06% of First Majestic Silver worth $939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Majestic Silver in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Majestic Silver in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Majestic Silver in the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Capital Management Associates Inc acquired a new stake in shares of First Majestic Silver in the 4th quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, Oxbow Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Majestic Silver in the 1st quarter valued at about $111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.16% of the company’s stock.

First Majestic Silver Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:AG traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.84. The company had a trading volume of 3,218,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,767,099. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of -36.50 and a beta of 1.32. First Majestic Silver Corp. has a 1-year low of $4.17 and a 1-year high of $8.44.

First Majestic Silver Cuts Dividend

First Majestic Silver ( NYSE:AG Get Free Report ) (TSE:FR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The mining company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $106.01 million during the quarter. First Majestic Silver had a negative net margin of 9.18% and a negative return on equity of 3.28%. Research analysts forecast that First Majestic Silver Corp. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.004 per share. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. First Majestic Silver’s payout ratio is currently -6.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on AG. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.50 price target on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on First Majestic Silver from $5.50 to $6.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd.

First Majestic Silver Profile

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in North America. Its projects include the San Dimas mine covering an area of approximately 71,867 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico; the Santa Elena that covers an area of approximately 102,244 hectares located in Sonora State, México; and the La Encantada covering an area of approximately 4,076 hectares located in Coahuila State, México.

