Quadrature Capital Ltd Increases Stake in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its stake in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Free Report) by 302.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 181,655 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 136,507 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in V.F. were worth $2,787,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VFC. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of V.F. by 102.5% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 115,244 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,167,000 after acquiring an additional 58,323 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of V.F. during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Good Life Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of V.F. during the 4th quarter worth about $213,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of V.F. by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,225 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of V.F. by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 33,071 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 1,942 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.84% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Richard Carucci purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.78 per share, for a total transaction of $344,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 215,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,964,491.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Bracken Darrell purchased 75,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.26 per share, for a total transaction of $997,152.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 219,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,916,828.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Carucci bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.78 per share, for a total transaction of $344,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 215,130 shares in the company, valued at $2,964,491.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

V.F. Stock Up 2.0 %

VFC traded up $0.32 on Friday, reaching $16.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,213,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,318,634. The stock has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.53. V.F. Co. has a 1 year low of $11.00 and a 1 year high of $21.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.74 and its 200 day moving average is $14.45.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The textile maker reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.34). V.F. had a negative net margin of 9.27% and a positive return on equity of 13.14%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that V.F. Co. will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

V.F. Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is presently -14.40%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VFC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Cowen dropped their target price on V.F. from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Barclays boosted their target price on V.F. from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on V.F. from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Citigroup raised V.F. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $11.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on V.F. from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.19.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

