Quadrature Capital Ltd Invests $1.09 Million in CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX)

Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 121,011 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,090,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of CEMEX by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,833,868 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $161,462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521,007 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of CEMEX by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 9,840,263 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $76,262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471,407 shares during the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CEMEX during the fourth quarter worth about $11,261,000. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos bought a new stake in shares of CEMEX during the fourth quarter worth about $8,232,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of CEMEX during the fourth quarter worth about $6,756,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Get CEMEX alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on CEMEX in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on CEMEX in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America lowered CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com raised CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on CEMEX from $9.50 to $8.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.24.

CEMEX Stock Up 0.8 %

CEMEX stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.42. 11,989,069 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,172,893. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.71 and its 200 day moving average is $7.64. CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 52 week low of $5.67 and a 52 week high of $9.27. The company has a market capitalization of $9.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.86 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

CEMEX (NYSE:CX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter. CEMEX had a return on equity of 1.65% and a net margin of 1.05%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. Analysts predict that CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

CEMEX Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th were paid a $0.349 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 17th. CEMEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.29%.

CEMEX Profile

(Free Report)

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, urbanization solutions, and other construction materials and services worldwide. The company offers gray ordinary portland, white portland, oil-well, and blended cement products; mortar; and standard ready-mix, architectural and decorative, rapid-setting, fiber-reinforced, fluid-fill, roller-compacted, self-consolidating, pervious, and antibacterial, and other concrete products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CEMEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEMEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.