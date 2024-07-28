Quadrature Capital Ltd Invests $1.09 Million in CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX)

Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 121,011 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,090,000.
Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of CEMEX by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,833,868 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $161,462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521,007 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of CEMEX by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 9,840,263 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $76,262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471,407 shares during the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CEMEX during the fourth quarter worth about $11,261,000. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos bought a new stake in shares of CEMEX during the fourth quarter worth about $8,232,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of CEMEX during the fourth quarter worth about $6,756,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.97% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on CEMEX in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on CEMEX in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America lowered CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com raised CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on CEMEX from $9.50 to $8.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.24.
CEMEX Stock Up 0.8 %
CEMEX stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.42. 11,989,069 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,172,893. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.71 and its 200 day moving average is $7.64. CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 52 week low of $5.67 and a 52 week high of $9.27. The company has a market capitalization of $9.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.86 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.
CEMEX (NYSE:CX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter. CEMEX had a return on equity of 1.65% and a net margin of 1.05%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. Analysts predict that CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.
CEMEX Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th were paid a $0.349 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 17th. CEMEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.29%.
CEMEX Profile
CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, urbanization solutions, and other construction materials and services worldwide. The company offers gray ordinary portland, white portland, oil-well, and blended cement products; mortar; and standard ready-mix, architectural and decorative, rapid-setting, fiber-reinforced, fluid-fill, roller-compacted, self-consolidating, pervious, and antibacterial, and other concrete products.
