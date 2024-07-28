Quadrature Capital Ltd Invests $1.91 Million in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 52,525 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,906,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Match Group during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Match Group during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Match Group in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Match Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Match Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 94.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on MTCH shares. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Match Group from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Match Group in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com lowered Match Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Match Group from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Match Group from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Match Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.79.

MTCH stock remained flat at $33.25 during trading on Friday. 3,176,664 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,126,964. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.47. The company has a market capitalization of $8.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.49. Match Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.66 and a 1-year high of $49.24.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $860.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $855.77 million. Match Group had a net margin of 19.03% and a negative return on equity of 433.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. Its portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Hinge, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Pairs, Plenty Of Fish, Azar, BLK, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands, each built to increase users' likelihood of connecting with others. Its services are available in over 40 languages to users worldwide.

