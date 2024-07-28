Quadrature Capital Ltd Invests $2.49 Million in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 25,995 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,493,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TXT. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Textron in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Textron in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in Textron by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 507 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Textron by 677.1% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 544 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Textron by 90.3% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 588 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Textron alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TXT shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Textron from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Textron from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Textron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Textron from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Textron from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Textron has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.63.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Textron news, Director Kathleen M. Bader sold 11,870 shares of Textron stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.91, for a total value of $1,043,491.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $330,189.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Textron Stock Performance

TXT stock traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $92.06. The company had a trading volume of 743,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,031,720. The firm has a market cap of $17.56 billion, a PE ratio of 19.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.64. Textron Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.37 and a 12 month high of $97.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $87.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.33.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The aerospace company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. Textron had a net margin of 6.67% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Textron Inc. will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Textron Profile

(Free Report)

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Textron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.