Quadrature Capital Ltd Purchases 185,761 Shares of SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR)

Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its holdings in shares of SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR – Free Report) by 117.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 343,628 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 185,761 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in SunPower were worth $1,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPWR. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SunPower by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,443,481 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,266,000 after buying an additional 145,367 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SunPower by 383.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,366 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 4,255 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of SunPower by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 61,647 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 4,585 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of SunPower during the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of SunPower by 46.6% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 79,366 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 25,211 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.36% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SPWR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on SunPower from $2.00 to $0.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Susquehanna cut their target price on SunPower from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 15th. Glj Research reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $1.61 target price on shares of SunPower in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Mizuho cut SunPower from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $0.50 in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut SunPower from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $3.48.

SunPower Price Performance

SunPower stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.84. The company had a trading volume of 15,226,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,044,698. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.81. SunPower Co. has a 12-month low of $0.50 and a 12-month high of $10.30.

About SunPower

SunPower Corporation, a solar technology and energy services provider, offers solar, storage, and home energy solutions primarily in the United States and Canada. Its solutions include the Equinox and SunVault systems which are pre-engineered modular solutions for residential applications that combine solar module technology with integrated plug-and-play power stations, cable management systems, and mounting hardware that enable dealers and installers to complete system installations, as well as for end customers to manage their energy production.

