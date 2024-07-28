Quadrature Capital Ltd Purchases Shares of 17,145 Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:ERX)

Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:ERX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 17,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,214,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd owned about 0.31% of Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares in the 4th quarter worth about $1,336,000. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares in the 4th quarter worth about $5,428,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares in the 4th quarter worth about $227,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares in the 4th quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, IMC Chicago LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares in the 4th quarter worth about $1,736,000.

Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares stock traded up $0.60 on Friday, reaching $65.97. The stock had a trading volume of 311,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 532,249. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $64.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $360.20 million, a P/E ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 0.96. Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares has a 1 year low of $50.00 and a 1 year high of $77.52.

About Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares

The Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2X Shares (ERX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Energy Select Sector index. The fund provides 2x leveraged exposure to a market-cap-weighted index of US large-cap companies in the energy industry. ERX was launched on Nov 6, 2008 and is managed by Direxion.

