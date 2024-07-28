Quadrature Capital Ltd Purchases Shares of 35,802 Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 35,802 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,188,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,339 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in Twilio by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 10,209 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $775,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Twilio by 29.0% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 841 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Twilio by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,475 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Twilio by 3.6% in the first quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,806 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. 84.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on TWLO. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on shares of Twilio from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on shares of Twilio in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Twilio from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Twilio from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Twilio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.38.

NYSE:TWLO traded up $1.43 on Friday, hitting $58.85. The stock had a trading volume of 1,619,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,798,836. The company has a current ratio of 6.55, a quick ratio of 6.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.32. Twilio Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.86 and a 52-week high of $78.16.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.15. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 0.89% and a negative net margin of 17.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Twilio Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Dana Wagner sold 796 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.69, for a total transaction of $49,105.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 164,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,140,232.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Twilio news, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 956 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.69, for a total value of $58,975.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 228,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,096,535.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dana Wagner sold 796 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.69, for a total value of $49,105.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 164,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,140,232.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,967 shares of company stock valued at $3,796,221 over the last quarter. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

