Quadrature Capital Ltd Purchases Shares of 58,908 iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 58,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,203,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 726.2% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,261,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,819,000 after acquiring an additional 1,987,682 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,355,000. Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 100.9% in the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 1,754,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,293,000 after buying an additional 881,408 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $44,886,000. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 74.1% during the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 1,839,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,825,000 after acquiring an additional 782,579 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Price Performance

EFV stock traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $54.83. The stock had a trading volume of 1,047,864 shares. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.52. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.15 and a fifty-two week high of $59.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.06 billion, a PE ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.70.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.