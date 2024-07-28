Quadrise Fuels International (LON:QFI) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.52

Quadrise Fuels International plc (LON:QFI – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1.52 ($0.02) and traded as high as GBX 1.65 ($0.02). Quadrise Fuels International shares last traded at GBX 1.52 ($0.02), with a volume of 5,713,728 shares traded.
Quadrise Fuels International Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.22, a current ratio of 17.95 and a quick ratio of 17.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1.52. The stock has a market cap of £21.40 million, a P/E ratio of -4.95 and a beta of 1.43.
About Quadrise Fuels International
Quadrise Fuels International plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells emulsion fuels for use in power generation plants, industrial and upstream oil applications, and marine diesel engines in the United Kingdom. The company produces oil-in-water emulsion-based fuels through its Multiphase Superfine Atomised Residue (MSAR) technology as a substitute for conventional heavy fuel oil; and oil-in-water emulsified synthetic biofuels through its bioMSAR technology as a substitute for biofuel.
