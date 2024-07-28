Rambus (RMBS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, July 29th. Analysts expect Rambus to post earnings of $0.42 per share for the quarter. Rambus has set its Q2 2024 guidance at EPS.Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. Rambus had a net margin of 78.14% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The firm had revenue of $133.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.00 million. On average, analysts expect Rambus to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of RMBS opened at $59.00 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $58.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.17. Rambus has a 52 week low of $48.13 and a 52 week high of $76.38. The company has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a PE ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 1.20.

In other news, Director Eric B. Stang sold 5,408 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.95, for a total transaction of $307,985.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,846,432.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

RMBS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Rambus from $75.00 to $66.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective (up from $72.00) on shares of Rambus in a research report on Monday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.75.

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, South Korea, Singapore, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5 and DDR4 memory interface chips to module manufacturers, OEMs, and hyperscalers; silicon IP, such as interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced data center, government, and automotive applications; and interface IP solutions for high-speed memory and chip-to-chip digital controller IP.

