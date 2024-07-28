Rathbones Group Plc (OTCMKTS:RTBBF) Short Interest Update

Rathbones Group Plc (OTCMKTS:RTBBF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 150.0% from the June 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Rathbones Group Price Performance

OTCMKTS:RTBBF remained flat at $23.20 during trading hours on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.05. Rathbones Group has a fifty-two week low of $23.20 and a fifty-two week high of $23.20.

Rathbones Group Company Profile

Rathbones Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides individual wealth management, asset management, and related services for private clients, charities, trustees, and professional partners in the United Kingdom, Channel Island, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Asset Management.

