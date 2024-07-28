Reaves Utility Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:UTG) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Reaves Utility Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:UTG – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $27.99. Reaves Utility Income Fund shares last traded at $27.87, with a volume of 400,254 shares.

Reaves Utility Income Fund Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.08.

Reaves Utility Income Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 19th. This represents a yield of 7.99%.

Institutional Trading of Reaves Utility Income Fund

About Reaves Utility Income Fund

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in Reaves Utility Income Fund during the first quarter worth about $41,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Reaves Utility Income Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Reaves Utility Income Fund by 51.1% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,948 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Reaves Utility Income Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in shares of Reaves Utility Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000.

Reaves Utility Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by W. H. Reaves & Company, Inc The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the Utilities sector. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying stocks and debt instruments of companies operating across all market capitalizations.

