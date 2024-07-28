Reaves Utility Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:UTG) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Reaves Utility Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:UTG – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $27.99. Reaves Utility Income Fund shares last traded at $27.87, with a volume of 400,254 shares.
Reaves Utility Income Fund Stock Performance
The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.08.
Reaves Utility Income Fund Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 19th. This represents a yield of 7.99%.
About Reaves Utility Income Fund
Reaves Utility Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by W. H. Reaves & Company, Inc The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the Utilities sector. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying stocks and debt instruments of companies operating across all market capitalizations.
