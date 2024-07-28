Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) Price Target Cut to $63.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Truist Financial from $64.00 to $63.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on RRR. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Red Rock Resorts from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on Red Rock Resorts from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays reduced their target price on Red Rock Resorts from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Red Rock Resorts from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Red Rock Resorts from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and upped their price target for the company from $63.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Red Rock Resorts currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $63.33.

NASDAQ RRR opened at $57.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.06, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 2.04. Red Rock Resorts has a twelve month low of $37.82 and a twelve month high of $63.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $53.72 and a 200 day moving average of $55.32.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.16. Red Rock Resorts had a return on equity of 87.05% and a net margin of 9.21%. The company had revenue of $486.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. Red Rock Resorts’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Red Rock Resorts will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. Red Rock Resorts’s payout ratio is 34.72%.

In related news, CEO Frank J. Fertitta III sold 800,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.39, for a total value of $40,312,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,847,301 shares in the company, valued at $2,310,245,497.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 53.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RRR. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the fourth quarter worth $40,331,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the fourth quarter worth $255,000. VELA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the fourth quarter worth $256,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 870 shares during the period. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the period. 47.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Casinos LLC, develops and operates casino and entertainment properties in the United States. The company owns and operates gaming and entertainment facilities, including Durango Casino & Resort and smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

