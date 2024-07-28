ReddCoin Price Tops $0.0001 on Major Exchanges (RDD)

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 28th. One ReddCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. ReddCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.98 million and approximately $32.46 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ReddCoin has traded up 19.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000191 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.86 or 0.00008592 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.38 or 0.00104742 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.55 or 0.00011085 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000183 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001465 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About ReddCoin

ReddCoin (CRYPTO:RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins and its circulating supply is 30,399,022,287 coins. ReddCoin’s official website is www.reddcoin.com. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. ReddCoin’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is https://reddit.com/r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling ReddCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto’s gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ReddCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ReddCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

