Robert W. Baird Boosts Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) Price Target to $210.00

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Robert W. Baird from $208.00 to $210.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on RSG. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $204.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $209.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Republic Services from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $192.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued a hold rating and a $203.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Republic Services from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Republic Services presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $211.69.

Shares of NYSE:RSG opened at $190.30 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $192.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $186.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Republic Services has a one year low of $140.23 and a one year high of $206.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.93 billion, a PE ratio of 33.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.69.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 17.81%. Republic Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Republic Services will post 6.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 2nd. This is a positive change from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.54%.

In other news, CMO Amanda Hodges sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.02, for a total transaction of $1,209,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 6,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,270,702.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Katharine Weymouth purchased 540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $185.26 per share, with a total value of $100,040.40. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,040.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Amanda Hodges sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.02, for a total transaction of $1,209,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 6,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,270,702.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSG. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Republic Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in Republic Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Republic Services during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Republic Services during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of Republic Services by 3,014.3% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 218 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

