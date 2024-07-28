Robert W. Baird Lowers Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) to Neutral

Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Robert W. Baird currently has $70.00 price objective on the medical research company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $102.00.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on EW. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Truist Financial downgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the company from $110.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $82.10.

Shares of EW opened at $62.37 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $37.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $87.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.92. Edwards Lifesciences has a 52 week low of $58.93 and a 52 week high of $96.12.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 22.35% and a net margin of 24.55%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.80, for a total value of $622,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,636,549.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Bernard J. Zovighian purchased 580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $85.74 per share, for a total transaction of $49,729.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $280,198.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.80, for a total transaction of $622,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,636,549.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 81,099 shares of company stock worth $7,003,553 in the last 90 days. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the first quarter worth about $28,000. First Community Trust NA purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

