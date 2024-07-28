Rogers (NYSE:ROG) Issues Q3 2024 Earnings Guidance

Rogers (NYSE:ROG – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.750-0.950 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.940. The company issued revenue guidance of $215.0 million-$225.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $226.7 million.

Rogers Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE ROG traded up $0.47 on Friday, hitting $123.15. 333,530 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 158,823. Rogers has a fifty-two week low of $105.48 and a fifty-two week high of $170.88. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 33.83 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $121.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.80.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.09. Rogers had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 4.68%. The company had revenue of $214.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Rogers will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rogers Corporation engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates through Advanced Electronics Solutions (AES), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), and Other segments. The AES segment offers circuit materials, ceramic substrate materials, busbars, and cooling solutions for applications in electric and hybrid electric vehicles (EV/HEV), wireless infrastructure, automotive, renewable energy, aerospace and defense, mass transit, industrial, connected devices, and wired infrastructure.

