Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Shares Bought by 1832 Asset Management L.P.

1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 0.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 26,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 190 shares during the quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $14,660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ROP. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. increased its position in Roper Technologies by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 1,299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Roper Technologies by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. grew its position in Roper Technologies by 4.4% in the first quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in Roper Technologies by 3.4% in the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 617 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in Roper Technologies by 50.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 60 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Stock Performance

ROP stock traded up $7.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $548.53. The company had a trading volume of 777,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 535,092. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.02. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $474.46 and a one year high of $579.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $553.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $545.53.

Roper Technologies Announces Dividend

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $4.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.34 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 22.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.90 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 8th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 8th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.77%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Christopher Wright sold 300 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.67, for a total transaction of $166,401.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,550,453.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Christopher Wright sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.67, for a total value of $166,401.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,550,453.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason Conley sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $563.02, for a total value of $1,970,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,965,328.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on ROP. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $611.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Roper Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $617.00 to $635.00 in a research report on Thursday. Baird R W upgraded Roper Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Roper Technologies from $650.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Roper Technologies from $685.00 to $674.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Roper Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $604.33.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

