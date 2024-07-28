Roth Mkm Begins Coverage on Flotek Industries (NYSE:FTK)

Roth Mkm started coverage on shares of Flotek Industries (NYSE:FTK – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $6.50 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners started coverage on Flotek Industries in a research note on Monday, April 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $6.75.

Get Flotek Industries alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Flotek Industries

Flotek Industries Stock Up 1.8 %

FTK opened at $4.59 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.74. Flotek Industries has a fifty-two week low of $2.64 and a fifty-two week high of $5.70. The firm has a market cap of $136.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.72 and a beta of 1.08.

Flotek Industries (NYSE:FTK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $40.37 million during the quarter. Flotek Industries had a return on equity of 1.77% and a net margin of 2.73%. Research analysts anticipate that Flotek Industries will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Flotek Industries

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pingora Partners LLC bought a new position in Flotek Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new position in Flotek Industries during the 1st quarter worth $223,000. Segment Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Flotek Industries during the 4th quarter worth $241,000. Masters Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Flotek Industries by 44.4% in the fourth quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC now owns 481,476 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,887,000 after purchasing an additional 148,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Flotek Industries by 7.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 545,246 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,039,000 after purchasing an additional 39,695 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Flotek Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Flotek Industries, Inc operates as a technology-driven green chemistry and data company that serves customers across industrial and commercial markets in the United States, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Chemistry Technologies (CT) and Data Analytics (DA).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Flotek Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flotek Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.