Royal Bank of Canada Raises Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) Price Target to $475.00

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $450.00 to $475.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Moody’s from $454.00 to $492.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their target price on Moody’s from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group boosted their target price on Moody’s from $455.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Moody’s from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $482.00 to $455.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Moody’s from $374.00 to $392.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $448.50.

Moody’s Trading Up 2.6 %

NYSE:MCO opened at $448.75 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $422.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $399.32. Moody’s has a 12-month low of $298.86 and a 12-month high of $458.24. The firm has a market cap of $81.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.99, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $3.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.22. Moody’s had a return on equity of 57.03% and a net margin of 28.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.30 earnings per share. Moody’s’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Moody’s will post 11.34 EPS for the current year.

Moody’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Moody’s’s payout ratio is currently 37.12%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Moody’s

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Moody’s by 18.8% in the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Kintegral Advisory LLC increased its stake in Moody’s by 0.7% during the second quarter. Kintegral Advisory LLC now owns 16,791 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,068,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Moody’s by 24.2% during the second quarter. Sterling Investment Management LLC now owns 5,721 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares during the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC increased its stake in Moody’s by 7.2% during the second quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Conning Inc. increased its stake in Moody’s by 3.0% during the second quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 778 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. 92.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Moody’s

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Analytics and Moody's Investors Services. The Moody's Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

Further Reading

