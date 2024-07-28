Royalty Management (NASDAQ:RMCO) Stock Price Up 12.8%

Royalty Management Holding Co. (NASDAQ:RMCO – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 12.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $1.05 and last traded at $1.05. Approximately 45,882 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 103,682 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.93.

Royalty Management Trading Up 12.8 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Royalty Management (NASDAQ:RMCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 24th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.16 million during the quarter.

About Royalty Management

Royalty Management Holding Corporation operates as a royalty company that identifies and invests in undervalued assets. It acquires and invests in natural resources, patents, intellectual property, and digital assets. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Fishers, Indiana.

