Ryder System (NYSE:R) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The transportation company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.13, Briefing.com reports. Ryder System had a return on equity of 17.22% and a net margin of 4.06%. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.61 earnings per share. Ryder System’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Ryder System Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Ryder System stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $132.17. The stock had a trading volume of 301,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 293,035. The company has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.21 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $123.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.95. Ryder System has a 52 week low of $91.31 and a 52 week high of $136.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45.

Ryder System Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be issued a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. This is a positive change from Ryder System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. Ryder System’s payout ratio is 36.98%.

In other news, CFO John J. Diez sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.69, for a total value of $1,646,970.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 135,471 shares in the company, valued at $17,162,820.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Ryder System news, CFO John J. Diez sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.69, for a total transaction of $1,646,970.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 135,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,162,820.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CMO Karen M. Jones sold 6,776 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.44, for a total value of $816,101.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 5,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $682,413.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 84,129 shares of company stock worth $10,598,226 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Ryder System in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Ryder System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Ryder System from $126.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Ryder System from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded Ryder System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.86.

Ryder System Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full-service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers; access to diesel fuel; and fuel planning and tax reporting, cards, and monitoring services, and centralized billing, as well as sells used vehicles through its retail sales centers and www.ryder.com/used-trucks website, as well as digital and technology support services.

