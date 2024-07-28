Ryder System (NYSE:R) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The transportation company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.13, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 billion. Ryder System had a return on equity of 17.22% and a net margin of 4.06%. Ryder System’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.61 earnings per share.

Ryder System Stock Up 0.1 %

R stock traded up $0.17 on Friday, reaching $132.17. 301,554 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 293,035. Ryder System has a one year low of $91.31 and a one year high of $136.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.21 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.95.

Ryder System Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. This is a positive change from Ryder System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.98%.

Insider Activity at Ryder System

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other Ryder System news, SVP Sanford J. Hodes sold 3,360 shares of Ryder System stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.59, for a total value of $421,982.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 24,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,029,105.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, insider John S. Sensing sold 11,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.12, for a total value of $1,503,350.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,983,895. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Sanford J. Hodes sold 3,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.59, for a total value of $421,982.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,119 shares in the company, valued at $3,029,105.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 84,129 shares of company stock valued at $10,598,226 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Ryder System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Ryder System in a report on Monday, June 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Ryder System from $126.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Stephens assumed coverage on Ryder System in a report on Monday, July 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded Ryder System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, June 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ryder System has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.86.

Ryder System Company Profile

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full-service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers; access to diesel fuel; and fuel planning and tax reporting, cards, and monitoring services, and centralized billing, as well as sells used vehicles through its retail sales centers and www.ryder.com/used-trucks website, as well as digital and technology support services.

