Sacks Parente Golf, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPGC) Short Interest Update

Sacks Parente Golf, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPGC – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 62,100 shares, an increase of 19.4% from the June 30th total of 52,000 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 185,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Sacks Parente Golf Stock Down 2.1 %

SPGC stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $0.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,713. Sacks Parente Golf has a 1 year low of $0.36 and a 1 year high of $30.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.57.

Get Sacks Parente Golf alerts:

Shares of Sacks Parente Golf are scheduled to reverse split on the morning of Tuesday, July 30th. The 1-10 reverse split was announced on Tuesday, July 30th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Tuesday, July 30th.

Sacks Parente Golf Company Profile

Sacks Parente Golf ( NASDAQ:SPGC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. Sacks Parente Golf had a negative net margin of 804.76% and a negative return on equity of 130.52%. The company had revenue of $0.35 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Sacks Parente Golf will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

(Get Free Report)

Sacks Parente Golf, Inc, a technology-forward golf company, manufactures and sells golf products. The company provides putting instruments, golf shafts, golf grips, and other golf-related products. It also offers online custom fitting programs. The company sells its products through e-commerce, distributors, wholesale customers, including pro-shops at golf courses and off-course retailers, sporting goods retailers, online retailers, third-party distributors, and through Club Champion Golf, as well as through mass merchants and corporate customers in the Americas, Asia, and Europe.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sacks Parente Golf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sacks Parente Golf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.