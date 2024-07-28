Sacks Parente Golf, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPGC) Short Interest Update

Sacks Parente Golf, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPGCGet Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 62,100 shares, an increase of 19.4% from the June 30th total of 52,000 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 185,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Sacks Parente Golf Stock Down 2.1 %

SPGC stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $0.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,713. Sacks Parente Golf has a 1 year low of $0.36 and a 1 year high of $30.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.57.

Shares of Sacks Parente Golf are scheduled to reverse split on the morning of Tuesday, July 30th. The 1-10 reverse split was announced on Tuesday, July 30th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Tuesday, July 30th.

Sacks Parente Golf (NASDAQ:SPGCGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. Sacks Parente Golf had a negative net margin of 804.76% and a negative return on equity of 130.52%. The company had revenue of $0.35 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Sacks Parente Golf will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Sacks Parente Golf, Inc, a technology-forward golf company, manufactures and sells golf products. The company provides putting instruments, golf shafts, golf grips, and other golf-related products. It also offers online custom fitting programs. The company sells its products through e-commerce, distributors, wholesale customers, including pro-shops at golf courses and off-course retailers, sporting goods retailers, online retailers, third-party distributors, and through Club Champion Golf, as well as through mass merchants and corporate customers in the Americas, Asia, and Europe.

