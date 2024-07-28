Saga Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $137.33 Million (SAGA)

Saga (SAGA) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 28th. Saga has a market cap of $137.33 million and approximately $26.06 million worth of Saga was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Saga token can currently be purchased for about $1.40 or 0.00002031 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Saga has traded 13.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000020 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Saga

Saga’s launch date was March 31st, 2022. Saga’s total supply is 1,022,613,035 tokens and its circulating supply is 98,253,758 tokens. Saga’s official website is www.saga.xyz. Saga’s official Twitter account is @sagaxyz__.

Saga Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Saga (SAGA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. Saga has a current supply of 1,022,445,092 with 98,192,464 in circulation. The last known price of Saga is 1.3803373 USD and is up 2.73 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 81 active market(s) with $38,406,685.15 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.saga.xyz/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Saga directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Saga should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Saga using one of the exchanges listed above.

