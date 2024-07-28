Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) COO Sells $245,767.47 in Stock

Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) COO Brian Millham sold 969 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.63, for a total value of $245,767.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Brian Millham also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 22nd, Brian Millham sold 2,037 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.75, for a total transaction of $506,703.75.

On Friday, June 28th, Brian Millham sold 2,018 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $524,680.00.

On Monday, June 24th, Brian Millham sold 1,678 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.32, for a total value of $406,612.96.

On Wednesday, May 22nd, Brian Millham sold 6,162 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.41, for a total transaction of $1,746,372.42.

On Wednesday, May 15th, Brian Millham sold 2,106 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $589,680.00.

Salesforce Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of CRM opened at $262.71 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $251.20 and its 200-day moving average is $275.48. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $193.68 and a 12 month high of $318.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $254.57 billion, a PE ratio of 47.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.29.

Salesforce Announces Dividend

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.06. Salesforce had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 11.57%. The business had revenue of $9.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 9th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 9th. Salesforce’s payout ratio is 28.78%.

Institutional Trading of Salesforce

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth $2,762,331,000. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 76.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,708,615 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,607,493,000 after purchasing an additional 5,935,973 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 1,254.7% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,483,670 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $916,693,000 after purchasing an additional 3,226,512 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 26.9% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 14,376,536 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,329,925,000 after buying an additional 3,044,611 shares during the period. Finally, GQG Partners LLC bought a new position in Salesforce in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $910,220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Salesforce from $345.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Macquarie reduced their target price on shares of Salesforce from $330.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.79.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

