Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Bought by Bokf Na

Bokf Na raised its stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 37.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,543 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,694 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $7,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CRM. IFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Salesforce by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,195 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 49.5% in the fourth quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 1,601 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at about $469,000. Everett Harris & Co. CA purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at about $224,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 10,721 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,821,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,200 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total value of $1,137,906.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 115,762 shares in the company, valued at $31,363,398.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total transaction of $1,137,906.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 115,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,363,398.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Brian Millham sold 969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.63, for a total value of $245,767.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 324,242 shares of company stock valued at $86,279,221 in the last 90 days. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:CRM traded up $6.19 on Friday, reaching $262.71. The stock had a trading volume of 6,127,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,751,811. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $254.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $251.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $275.48. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $193.68 and a 12-month high of $318.71.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.06. Salesforce had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 15.30%. The company had revenue of $9.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.15 billion. Salesforce’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 9th. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.78%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CRM. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Salesforce from $330.00 to $285.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Salesforce from $355.00 to $305.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Salesforce from $325.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Salesforce from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Salesforce from $355.00 to $295.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.79.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

