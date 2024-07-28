SALT (SALT) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $2,687.16

SALT (SALT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 28th. SALT has a market cap of $2.31 million and approximately $2,687.16 worth of SALT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SALT token can now be bought for about $0.0192 or 0.00000028 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, SALT has traded down 11.1% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get SALT alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.56 or 0.00009655 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00008715 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67,974.11 or 0.99993404 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00000937 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.66 or 0.00011265 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00006802 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0303 or 0.00000045 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.35 or 0.00072601 BTC.

SALT Token Profile

SALT (SALT) is a token. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. SALT’s total supply is 120,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 119,999,995 tokens. SALT’s official Twitter account is @saltlending and its Facebook page is accessible here. SALT’s official message board is blog.saltlending.com. The official website for SALT is www.saltlending.com.

SALT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SALT (SALT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SALT has a current supply of 120,000,000 with 119,999,995.19035298 in circulation. The last known price of SALT is 0.01923408 USD and is down -5.48 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $1,604.78 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.saltlending.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SALT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SALT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SALT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SALT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SALT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.