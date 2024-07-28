Sapphire (SAPP) Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $4.95 Million

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 29.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 28th. During the last seven days, Sapphire has traded 24.2% higher against the dollar. Sapphire has a total market capitalization of $4.95 million and approximately $912.41 worth of Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sapphire coin can now be purchased for about $0.0027 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,280.24 or 0.04806514 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000602 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.57 or 0.00040401 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.50 or 0.00008064 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.59 or 0.00011120 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.53 or 0.00013959 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.32 or 0.00009261 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0680 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0906 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00001835 BTC.

Sapphire Profile

Sapphire (CRYPTO:SAPP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on April 25th, 2019. Sapphire’s total supply is 1,833,188,395 coins and its circulating supply is 1,812,606,972 coins. Sapphire’s official Twitter account is @sapphire_core and its Facebook page is accessible here. Sapphire’s official website is sappcoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Sapphire coins (SAPP coins) will be used in the real economy as a stable means of payment and will be issued only to trustworthy partners who bring added value to the project. The goal is to have a coin that is easy to use, ensures fast payment transfers, is used and wanted.

Sapphire Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sapphire directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sapphire should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sapphire using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

