SBM Offshore (OTCMKTS:SBFFF) Short Interest Update

SBM Offshore (OTCMKTS:SBFFF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 90,200 shares, a drop of 27.6% from the June 30th total of 124,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
SBM Offshore Price Performance
SBFFF remained flat at $15.00 during trading on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.14 and its 200 day moving average is $14.74. SBM Offshore has a fifty-two week low of $12.92 and a fifty-two week high of $16.10.
SBM Offshore Company Profile
