SBM Offshore (OTCMKTS:SBFFF) Short Interest Update

SBM Offshore (OTCMKTS:SBFFF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 90,200 shares, a drop of 27.6% from the June 30th total of 124,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

SBFFF remained flat at $15.00 during trading on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.14 and its 200 day moving average is $14.74. SBM Offshore has a fifty-two week low of $12.92 and a fifty-two week high of $16.10.

SBM Offshore N.V. provides floating production solutions to the offshore energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Lease and Operate, and Turnkey. It engages in the design, supply, installation, operation, lease, and life extension of floating production storage and offloading (FPSO) vessels, as well as semi-submersibles, tension leg floaters, turret mooring systems, floating offshore wind, and brownfield and offshore loading terminals.

