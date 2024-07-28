SciSparc Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPRC) Short Interest Up 58.5% in July

SciSparc Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPRC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 75,600 shares, a growth of 58.5% from the June 30th total of 47,700 shares. Approximately 3.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,010,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

SciSparc Stock Performance

Shares of SPRC traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.47. 354,320 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,104,707. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.86 and its 200-day moving average is $2.05. SciSparc has a 52 week low of $0.46 and a 52 week high of $15.86.

Get SciSparc alerts:

SciSparc Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

SciSparc Ltd., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops drugs based on cannabinoid therapies. Its drug development programs include SCI-110 for the treatment of Tourette syndrome and Alzheimer's disease and agitation; SCI-160 for the treatment of pain; SCI-210 for the treatment of autism spectrum disorder and status epilepticus; and CannAmide, an anti-inflammatory and chronic pain solution.

Receive News & Ratings for SciSparc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SciSparc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.