Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Price Target Raised to $95.00

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Barclays from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the data storage provider’s stock.

STX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wedbush upped their price objective on Seagate Technology from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Seagate Technology from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Seagate Technology from $115.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America reiterated a buy rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on Seagate Technology from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $115.94.

Seagate Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:STX opened at $103.68 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $101.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.16. Seagate Technology has a 1 year low of $57.79 and a 1 year high of $113.57.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The data storage provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. Seagate Technology had a negative return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 5.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.29) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology will post 6.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Seagate Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is currently -217.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Seagate Technology

In other Seagate Technology news, SVP John Christopher Morris sold 11,158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,004,220.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,599,030. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Seagate Technology news, SVP John Christopher Morris sold 11,158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,004,220.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,599,030. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 9,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $921,785.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,442,575. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,648 shares of company stock valued at $4,705,816 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Seagate Technology

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Leisure Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 15,830 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after buying an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 46.4% during the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,097 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 1,298 shares in the last quarter. Kintegral Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. Kintegral Advisory LLC now owns 7,557 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $786,000 after buying an additional 1,587 shares in the last quarter. Emfo LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $181,000. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,945 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

Further Reading

