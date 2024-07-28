Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) PT Raised to $120.00

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) had its price objective upped by UBS Group from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the data storage provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on STX. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $115.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Seagate Technology presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $115.94.

Seagate Technology Price Performance

STX opened at $103.68 on Wednesday. Seagate Technology has a one year low of $57.79 and a one year high of $113.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.37 and a beta of 1.02.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The data storage provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.29. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 5.11% and a negative return on equity of 8.41%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.29) earnings per share. Seagate Technology’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology will post 5.65 EPS for the current year.

Seagate Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 23rd. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -217.05%.

Insider Transactions at Seagate Technology

In other news, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 10,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $1,112,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $592,570. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 10,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $1,112,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $592,570. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP John Christopher Morris sold 5,928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.99, for a total transaction of $592,740.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,218,378.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 47,648 shares of company stock worth $4,705,816. 0.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Seagate Technology

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Seagate Technology by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,753,076 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,303,274,000 after purchasing an additional 746,395 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Seagate Technology by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 16,614,884 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,418,413,000 after purchasing an additional 4,685,454 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC raised its stake in Seagate Technology by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 15,486,153 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,322,053,000 after purchasing an additional 443,768 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Seagate Technology by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,656,828 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $247,218,000 after purchasing an additional 337,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $188,834,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

