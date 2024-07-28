Seeing Machines Limited (OTCMKTS:SEEMF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Seeing Machines Limited (OTCMKTS:SEEMF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, an increase of 132.6% from the June 30th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 90,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Seeing Machines Price Performance
OTCMKTS:SEEMF remained flat at $0.06 during trading hours on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.06 and a 200-day moving average of $0.06. Seeing Machines has a 1-year low of $0.05 and a 1-year high of $0.11.
Seeing Machines Company Profile
