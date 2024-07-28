Seiko Epson Co. (OTCMKTS:SEKEY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Seiko Epson Co. (OTCMKTS:SEKEY – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,400 shares, a decline of 54.0% from the June 30th total of 33,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 54,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Seiko Epson Stock Performance

SEKEY stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.42. 24,938 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,820. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Seiko Epson has a 1-year low of $6.75 and a 1-year high of $9.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.08. The firm has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a PE ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.94.

Seiko Epson (OTCMKTS:SEKEY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter. Seiko Epson had a return on equity of 6.56% and a net margin of 4.03%. On average, research analysts expect that Seiko Epson will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Seiko Epson Company Profile

Seiko Epson Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and provides services for products in the printing solutions, visual communications, manufacturing-related and wearables, and other businesses. It operates through three segments: Printing Solutions, Visual Communications, and Manufacturing-related and Wearables segments.

